KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

