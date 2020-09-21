Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.95. Kaleyra shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLR shares. National Alliance Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

