JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00084665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01390560 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00192776 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.