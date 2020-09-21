Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

JMIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,966. The company has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

