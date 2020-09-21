JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $66.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 559,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

