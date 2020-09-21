JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

