Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.
JAZZ stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
