Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

JAZZ stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

