Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.50 to C$39.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$38.53 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

