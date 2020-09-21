James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get James River Group alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 102.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 1,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,797. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.