Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $18.27 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and $15,852.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.01381096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00191288 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

