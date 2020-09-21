International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.56. International Consolidated Airlns Grp shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 66,685 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

