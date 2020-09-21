Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $58.35 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

