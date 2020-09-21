Insider Selling: Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Insider Sells 136,500 Shares of Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$23,082.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,311,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,067,307.29.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$270.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$894.00.

On Friday, August 28th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 8,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$1,604.80.

On Friday, July 31st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 419,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$87,381.85.

On Wednesday, July 15th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$525.00.

On Monday, July 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 143,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$31,283.00.

On Friday, July 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 23,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$5,911.00.

Shares of Starcore International Mines stock remained flat at $C$0.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.30.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

