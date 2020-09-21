Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Sells 37,584 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 37,584 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$883,566.01.
Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 20,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.52, for a total value of C$470,350.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$485,879.98.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15.
Real Matters stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.63. 263,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 56.59. Real Matters Inc has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
