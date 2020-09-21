Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,886,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,390,684.99.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

TSE:REAL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.63. 263,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.40. Real Matters Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.