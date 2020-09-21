Insider Selling: Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,370.

CVE QIS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.99. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,621. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on QIS shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

