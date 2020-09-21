Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,380.90.

TSE:LNF traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

