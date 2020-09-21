Insider Selling: FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,249,600.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$163.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,931. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$178.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.91.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 3.6377542 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

