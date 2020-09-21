Insider Selling: Benchmark Botanics Inc (CNSX:BBT) Director Sells 136,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Botanics Inc (CNSX:BBT) Director Claude Clifford Stowell sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,320.

Claude Clifford Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Claude Clifford Stowell sold 50,000 shares of Benchmark Botanics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Claude Clifford Stowell sold 46,000 shares of Benchmark Botanics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27.

Benchmark Botanics Inc produces and sells medical-grade marijuana. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

