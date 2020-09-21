Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Purchases £149.42 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($195.24).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kier Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hugh Raven purchased 241 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($195.24).

On Monday, July 20th, Hugh Raven purchased 203 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.29).

LON KIE opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. Kier Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.92.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)). Equities analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 11559.1216497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.