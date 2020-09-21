Insider Buying: Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires 14,634 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) insider Timothy Harris bought 14,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,926.68 ($19,504.35).

FRAN opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $102.90 million and a PE ratio of 48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.09. Franchise Brands PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

