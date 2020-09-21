Insider Buying: Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) Insider Purchases 205,103 Shares of Stock

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) insider Thomas Kelly purchased 205,103 shares of Empyrean Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,255.15 ($13,400.17).

Shares of LON:EME opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50. Empyrean Energy Plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

