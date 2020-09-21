Insider Buying: ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires 8,050 Shares of Stock

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 100 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,100.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,060 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, with a total value of C$118,728.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 100 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.63. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.81.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

