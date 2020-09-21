Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.94. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPHA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

