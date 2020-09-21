ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.11. ING Groep shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 974,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,629,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 737,699 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

