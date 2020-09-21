imbrex 24 Hour Volume Hits $355.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $265,441.92 and $355.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.04298042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00056216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

