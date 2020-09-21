IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Sidoti

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price objective reduced by Sidoti from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.34. 2,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 51.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.