iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $11.60 on Friday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,196.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.