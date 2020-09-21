Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hurricane Energy has an average rating of Hold.

Hurricane Energy stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

