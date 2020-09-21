Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $840,333 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

