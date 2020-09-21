Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $7.93. Huize shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUIZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Huize at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Huize Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

