Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $7.93. Huize shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on HUIZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.
Huize Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUIZ)
Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
