Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 6,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,085. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

