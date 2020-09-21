HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $18.37. HSBC shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 3,819 shares traded.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

