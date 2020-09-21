HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Hits $8.16 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $7.22 or 0.00069304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $268,017.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00084665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01390560 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00192776 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,150 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

