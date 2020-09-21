Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,841 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,482,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after acquiring an additional 141,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.