Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Hilton Hotels worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $534,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT opened at $89.64 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 747.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.