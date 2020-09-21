Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Eugene Shvidler Sells 17,978,758 Shares

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 17,978,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £53,936,274 ($70,477,295.18).

On Friday, July 31st, Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of Highland Gold Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £80,208,216 ($104,806,240.69).

Shares of Highland Gold Mining stock opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Monday. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

