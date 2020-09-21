Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $5.36 Average PT from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.36.

Several research firms recently commented on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

HT stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 508,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,938.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $385,100. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

