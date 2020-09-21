Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MLHR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.