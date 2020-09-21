Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

HSIC stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

