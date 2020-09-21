Head-To-Head Survey: Comstock Mining (LODE) vs. Its Competitors

Comstock Mining (NYSE: LODE) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Comstock Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining $180,000.00 -$3.81 million -6.20 Comstock Mining Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 18.35

Comstock Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Mining. Comstock Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Mining Competitors 725 2782 2564 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Comstock Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining 28.94% 0.28% 0.14% Comstock Mining Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Summary

Comstock Mining peers beat Comstock Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

