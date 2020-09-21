Head to Head Survey: BEESFREE (OTCMKTS:BEES) and Central Garden & Pet (OTCMKTS:CENTA)

BEESFREE (OTCMKTS:BEES) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get BEESFREE alerts:

BEESFREE has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEESFREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $2.38 billion 0.78 $92.79 million $1.60 21.11

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than BEESFREE.

Profitability

This table compares BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEESFREE N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.28% 11.16% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEESFREE 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Garden & Pet 0 0 3 0 3.00

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than BEESFREE.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats BEESFREE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEESFREE

BeesFree, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing solutions for the beekeeping community worldwide. The company offers BeesVita Plus, a patent-pending composite nutritional food supplement for honey bees that enhances general health and wellbeing of honey bee's through boosting its immune and defense system; promotes brood rearing; increases adult bee population; controls Varroa and Nosema infestations; and prevents the occurrence of colony collapse disorder. It also develops Beespenser, a patent-pending automated external honey bee feeding system used to deliver BeesVita Plus. The company intends to sells its products directly to beekeepers in the United States, Europe, Argentina, and Turkey. BeesFree, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories. It also provides animal and household health and insect control products; live fishes; and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets comprising aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, as well as insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products that include pottery, trellises, and other wood products, as well as live plants. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company also engages in the distribution of third party products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BEESFREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEESFREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.