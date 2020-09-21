Head-To-Head Contrast: Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) vs. Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Alvarion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $36.47 million 4.15 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alvarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Alvarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Alvarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless 2.44% 6.25% 3.70% Alvarion N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvarion has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alvarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Alvarion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.