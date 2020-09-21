Head to Head Comparison: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chevron and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 1 7 14 0 2.59 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chevron currently has a consensus target price of $107.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $5.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Chevron pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chevron has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron -7.41% 3.61% 2.20% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chevron and Imperial Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $146.52 billion 0.96 $2.92 billion $6.27 12.02 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.38 $1.66 billion $1.66 8.05

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Imperial Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chevron beats Imperial Oil on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

