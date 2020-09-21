Head to Head Analysis: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) versus Hornbeck Offshore Services (NASDAQ:HOSSQ)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $27.24 million 0.31 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -5.30 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

EuroDry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

EuroDry currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.07%. Given EuroDry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -21.21% -10.57% -3.61% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EuroDry has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EuroDry beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

