Head-To-Head Analysis: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Artificial Life (NASDAQ:ALIF)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artificial Life has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Artificial Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -2.79% 51.03% 7.49% Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand and Artificial Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 2 3 4 0 2.22 Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Artificial Life.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Artificial Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 3.78 -$4.05 million $1.17 28.92 Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Artificial Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Artificial Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.