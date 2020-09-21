HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $27.45 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

