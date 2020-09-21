HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in HB Fuller by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in HB Fuller by 54,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

