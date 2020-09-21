Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge cut Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

