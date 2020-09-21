Harvest Finance Trading Down 64.7% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 64.7% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $92.33 or 0.00875181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

